Natalie Roser Goes Topless In Shocking Photos

share on facebook tweet this

Natalie Roser did her best to wreck the internet over the weekend.

The Instagram star dropped two shots of herself topless on the social media platform, and they’re both wild. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’ve seen Roser push the limits before, but these two snaps are simply on a level of their own. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at both of them down below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on Nov 10, 2018 at 7:12am PST

What are we thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as close as you can get to breaking Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

They’re both mind-boggling shots. Well done, Roser. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on Nov 5, 2018 at 9:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on Oct 2, 2018 at 9:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on Sep 12, 2018 at 9:19am PDT