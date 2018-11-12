Octagon Girls Celebrate The UFC’s Birthday With Outstanding Photos

share on facebook tweet this

The UFC celebrated its 25th birthday Monday, and a couple of the octagon girls seemed pretty juiced.

Jhenny Andrade and Carly Baker both posted photos on their Instagram to celebrate the monumental event, and neither snap disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Take a look at both of these women in their uniforms below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Nov 12, 2018 at 6:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on Nov 12, 2018 at 7:50am PST

As I’ve said many times before, UFC President Dana White has done a lot of impressive things, but putting this lineup together is by far the greatest. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Every single woman he sends out there to represent the UFC is a complete smoke show. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at some proof below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Oct 9, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Oct 8, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on Sep 15, 2018 at 4:27am PDT