Octagon Girls Celebrate The UFC’s Birthday With Outstanding Photos

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

The UFC celebrated its 25th birthday Monday, and a couple of the octagon girls seemed pretty juiced.

Jhenny Andrade and Carly Baker both posted photos on their Instagram to celebrate the monumental event, and neither snap disappointed.

Take a look at both of these women in their uniforms below. I think you're going to like it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

As I've said many times before, UFC President Dana White has done a lot of impressive things, but putting this lineup together is by far the greatest.

Every single woman he sends out there to represent the UFC is a complete smoke show.

Take a look at some proof below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

