Romee Strijd’s ‘Casual Walk’ In Black Lingerie Is Can’t-Miss [PHOTOS]

Romee Strijd heated things up Wednesday when she posted a clip on Instagram rocking black lingerie while doing what she called her “casual walk.”

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she strutted her stuff wearing a matching black lace bra and underwear set while walking in front of a green screen.

She didn’t explain much about the mesmerizing video and captioned it simply, “Just a casual walk in underwear … ” (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 14, 2018 at 9:56am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is truly pure fire with jaw-dropping pictures from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that she’s shared that really stood out, including a photo of her rocking a great blue and white polka dot bikini while spending time on the water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 2, 2018 at 5:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Oct 17, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Sep 18, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Aug 7, 2018 at 3:28am PDT

Not to mention a few that she’s posted from behind-the-scenes and runway from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 8, 2018 at 3:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 9, 2018 at 10:01am PST