Romee Strijd’s ‘Casual Walk’ In Black Lingerie Is Can’t-Miss [PHOTOS]

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Romee Strijd heated things up Wednesday when she posted a clip on Instagram rocking black lingerie while doing what she called her “casual walk.”

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she strutted her stuff wearing a matching black lace bra and underwear set while walking in front of a green screen.

She didn’t explain much about the mesmerizing video and captioned it simply, “Just a casual walk in underwear … ” (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is truly pure fire with jaw-dropping pictures from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that she’s shared that really stood out, including a photo of her rocking a great blue and white polka dot bikini while spending time on the water.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

Not to mention a few that she’s posted from behind-the-scenes and runway from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

A Baldwin Brother Caught On Video With Alleged Mistress Of 2 Years — See The Shocking Footage [WATCH]
Watch Robyn Lawley Strip Down In Steamy Swimsuit Video
These Are The Greatest Photos Of Alana Blanchard On The Internet
Cher Blasts Trump For Bombing: 'We've Got Low Numbers, Bomb Something'