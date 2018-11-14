Victoria’s Secret CEO Jan Singer Steps Down Amid Backlash Against Brand Over Trans And Plus-Size Model Comment

share on facebook tweet this

Victoria’s Secret lingerie CEO Jan Singer is stepping down amid backlash against the brand over comments regarding not including transgender and plus-size models in its fashion show — comments that didn’t even come from Singer.

Singer joined the company in 2016 and since that time the company has struggled, with same-store sales dropping five percent in 2018, according to the Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

The comments came last week from chief marketing officer Ed Razek when he told Vogue the reason he doesn’t cast trans or plus-size models in the annual underwear show.

“If you’re asking if we’ve considered putting a transgender model in the show or looked at putting a plus-size model in the show, we have,” Razek shared. “We invented the plus-size model show in what was our sister division, Lane Bryant. Lane Bryant still sells plus-size lingerie, but it sells a specific range, just like every specialty retailer in the world sells a range of clothing.”

“As do we. We market to who we sell to, and we don’t market to the whole world,” he added. “We attempted to do a television special for plus-sizes [in 2000]. No one had any interest in it, still don’t.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Razek continued while questioning and answering himself, “Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

The backlash was swift and he later apologized for his “insensitive” remark.

“My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive. I apologize,” the statement shared on the Victoria’s Secret Twitter account read. “To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model for the show. We’ve had transgender models come to castings… And like many others, they didn’t make it…But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are.”

Last week, Victoria’s Secret models walking in their first show said the underwear show has more diversity than it’s ever had.