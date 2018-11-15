Pamela Anderson Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Pamela Anderson did her very best Thursday to torch the internet when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback shot on Instagram.

The 51-year-old actress posed for the stunning black-and-white picture wearing little more than a sheer black bodysuit.

She didn’t explain much about the shot and only captioned it, “Play-time is over – let’s get back to work and dance” along with a French flag emoji. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

The “Baywatch” star’s social media account is truly can’t miss with unbelievable snaps from her past fashion photo shoots to her various red carpet appearances over the years.

Here are a few that she’s shared that we would be remiss not point out, including a picture of her wearing black lingerie.

Not to mention, a few shots from her numerous appearances on the covers of magazines, including Playboy.

