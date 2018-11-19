Natalie Roser Stuns Her Fans With Revealing Photos

share on facebook tweet this

Natalie Roser brought a bit of heat to Instagram Monday.

The rising modeling talent shared two shots of herself in a revealing outfit, and they're both great.

She captioned the photos, "My favorite stalker." I have no idea what that means, and I'm sure her fans don't care either.

Give it a glance below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

View this post on Instagram My favorite stalker @megbatphoto A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on Nov 18, 2018 at 12:02pm PST

It really does never get old watching Roser light it up on a regular basis. There’s no doubt she’s a superstar on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more examples while you're here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on Nov 14, 2018 at 6:42am PST