Sara Underwood Melts Down Instagram With Impressive Bikini Snap

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sara Underwood got a shade out of control on Instagram with a recent shot.

The superstar model shared a snap of herself bikini-clad on a swing, and it’s not hard on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

There has been plenty of great content Monday on Instagram, and this is right up there with the best of it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. I think you’re going to enjoy it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

You know you’re always in for a great time whenever Underwood is out here firing off missiles on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Check out a few more times she lit up online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
These Ronda Rousey Photos Are The Greatest Thing On The Internet
GROUNDBREAKING REPORT: Staring At Women's Chests Is Good For Your Health
NFL To Return To Mexico In 2019, Despite This Season's Debacle