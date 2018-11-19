The UFC Octagon Girls Were Looking On Point For Latest Fighting Event
The octagon girls didn’t disappoint at UFC Argentina over the weekend.
The trio chosen for the event included Luciana Andrade, Jhenny Andrade and Camila Oliveira. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Naturally, the three of them knocked it absolutely out of the park. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look at the Instagram posts from the three Brazilian-born stars below. I think UFC fans will like them. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
As I’ve said many times before, Dana White’s greatest accomplishment might be the fact he put together such an outstanding octagon girl lineup. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
With women like these three, it’s truly something special on all fronts. Well done! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram