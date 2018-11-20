Barbara Fialho Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Barbara Fialho torched the internet Tuesday with a jaw-dropping black and white clip from behind the scenes of the imminent 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model definitely looked ready for the catwalk as she strutted around during her fitting wearing a matching bra and underwear set with a giant plume of metal stars and suns behind her.

She captioned the post, “These are little BTS clips from my first official VS fitting this year! When the @VictoriasSecret team told me I had this wing I lost my mind! ???????????? ???????????? The Celestial Angels ???? Was the closing Session of the show What an honor! Lucky 7 !” (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Nov 20, 2018 at 8:29am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with stunning shots from her past fashion photo shoots, magazine covers and bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a stunning shot of her wearing a yellow one-piece swimsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Aug 26, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Aug 17, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Jun 9, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

Not to mention, a few shots she’s shared from the upcoming annual underwear show that will air Dec. 2 on ABC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Nov 19, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Nov 15, 2018 at 4:12pm PST