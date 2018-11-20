Kelly Gale’s Outfit Is A Sight For Sore Eyes. What Do You Think?

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale recently shared a pair of outstanding photos on Instagram.

The modeling sensation posted some snaps of herself in a scandalous leather outfit, and you don’t want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Gale has been on a tear lately, and these two posts are right up there with the best of her work. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Are they the wildest stuff we’ve ever seen from her? No, but I guarantee you’re still going to enjoy them. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Nov 19, 2018 at 4:53am PST

I’m pretty sure it’s impossible to ever have a bad day when she’s out there launching nukes online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Check out a few more times Gale absolutely dominated the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram Todays attire A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Nov 17, 2018 at 4:09am PST