Martha Hunt Drops Pure Fire With Set Of Swimsuit Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Martha Hunt dropped some pure fire Wednesday with a couple of swimsuit shots on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible in one of the snaps rocking a black one-piece suit as she posed with the ocean in the background. In the other, she hit her followers with a great bikini picture wearing a striped red and white two-piece suit.

She didn’t explain where the pictures were taken and only captioned them, “Onto the next [heart emoji].” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with unbelievable photographs from her past fashion photo shoots to her various bikini-clad vacations around the world. (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few she’s shared that really stood out, including a few rocking nothing more than black lace lingerie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Not to mention, a few she’s shared from behind-the-scenes at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show which will air on ABC on December 2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

26 Reasons To Celebrate Kate Middleton's Birthday [SLIDESHOW]
This Swimsuit Model Has An Awesome Instagram [SLIDESHOW]
ESPN Sideline Reporter Gets Jacked Up By Two Players. The Video Is Unreal
Demi Rose's Outfit Is A Sight To Behold. It Might Have Your Head Spinning