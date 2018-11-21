Nina Agdal Drops Scandalous Photo. What Do You Think?

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Agdal didn’t disappoint in a recent Instagram post.

The Danish-born model dropped an outstanding shot of herself in a red one-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is this the craziest shot that we've ever seen from Agdal? Not even close, but it's still pretty impressive.

I think you'll understand what I mean when you take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Nov 20, 2018 at 2:24pm PST

I feel like we haven't seen something this great out of Agdal in a very long time. Maybe I've just not been paying attention, but I doubt that's the case.

Well, she's back to firing off missiles now, and that's all that matters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Aug 2, 2018 at 3:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 12, 2018 at 5:33pm PDT