Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot
Kendall Jenner isn’t letting the fact that it’s the end of November stopping her from hitting her followers with a bikini shot on Instagram Friday.
The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she soaked up some sun while wearing a blue, string two-piece swimsuit while stretched out on white-and-black striped beach towel.
She didn’t explain where the shot was taken and captioned it, “All my siblings posting their babies and shit and I’m just like … ”
The snap has since gone viral with more than 2.5 million likes at the time of this piece. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The lingerie model’s social media account is always a treat with unbelievable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a topless shot of her in just her underwear.
Not to mention a few that she’s posted from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that will air December 2 on ABC. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
