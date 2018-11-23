Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kendall Jenner isn’t letting the fact that it’s the end of November stopping her from hitting her followers with a bikini shot on Instagram Friday.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she soaked up some sun while wearing a blue, string two-piece swimsuit while stretched out on white-and-black striped beach towel.

She didn’t explain where the shot was taken and captioned it, “All my siblings posting their babies and shit and I’m just like … ”

The snap has since gone viral with more than 2.5 million likes at the time of this piece. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 23, 2018 at 8:34am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is always a treat with unbelievable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a topless shot of her in just her underwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 25, 2018 at 4:35pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 8, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 28, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 22, 2018 at 2:59pm PDT

Not to mention a few that she’s posted from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that will air December 2 on ABC. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 12, 2018 at 10:07am PST