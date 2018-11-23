Yanet Garcia Lights Up The Internet With Revealing Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Yanet Garcia dropped a bomb on Instagram with a recent post.

Garcia, who is one of the most popular women on the social media platform, hit her fans with a shot of herself in red underwear. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how popular was this photo with her millions of fans? Well, it currently has over 500,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. It might be the best thing you do all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on Nov 22, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

I feel like Garcia has kind of dialed it back a bit on Instagram, but she clearly hasn’t lost a single step. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she dominated the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on Oct 25, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on Oct 12, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on Sep 26, 2018 at 9:12am PDT