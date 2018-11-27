Danielle Herrington Surprises Her Fans With Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Danielle Herrington surprised her followers Tuesday when she shared a lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked fantastic as she posed for a snap wearing only a white lace bra and matching underwear set while lounging around in a blue chair.

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and only captioned it, “Boss’d up in my @savagexfenty.”

To say she looked incredible would be an understatement. (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Nov 27, 2018 at 11:29am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with unbelievable photos she’s shared from her bikini-clad trips around the world to her various past fashion photo shoots.

Here are the ones that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a black string bikini that left very little to the imagination. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Nov 14, 2018 at 12:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Sep 18, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Aug 21, 2018 at 5:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Jul 15, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearance in the 2018 annual swimsuit issue. It is no wonder she got the cover spot of the latest issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Apr 8, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT