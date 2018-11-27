Danielle Herrington Surprises Her Fans With Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Danielle Herrington surprised her followers Tuesday when she shared a lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked fantastic as she posed for a snap wearing only a white lace bra and matching underwear set while lounging around in a blue chair.

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and only captioned it, “Boss’d up in my @savagexfenty.”

To say she looked incredible would be an understatement. (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with unbelievable photos she’s shared from her bikini-clad trips around the world to her various past fashion photo shoots.

Here are the ones that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a black string bikini that left very little to the imagination.  (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearance in the 2018 annual swimsuit issue. It is no wonder she got the cover spot of the latest issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Tim Tebow Brings Miss Universe Girlfriend Home To Spend Holiday With His Family
This Model Really Hates Wearing Clothes On Instagram
POLL: Is It Time For Michigan To Fire Jim Harbaugh? The Results Might Stun You
Danielle Herrington Surprises Her Fans With Lingerie Shot