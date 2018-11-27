Robin Holzken Torches Internet In Topless Swimsuit Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Robin Holzken absolutely torched the internet Tuesday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a jaw-dropping clip from her 2018 appearance in the magazine.

The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible for her rookie shoot as she lounged on the beach wearing a pink string bikini. At one point in the video, she strutted around wearing colorful bikini bottoms and no top during the shoot in the Caribbean.

The magazine captioned the post, “Spend your afternoon with the stunning @robinholzken!” (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Nov 27, 2018 at 11:04am PST

The swimsuit model’s appearance in the magazine is truly can’t miss and lucky for us she’s shared a handful on her social media account.

Here are the ones that really stood out, including one of her wearing a bright red one-piece suit and looking fantastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Sep 25, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Sep 13, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on May 6, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:55am PST

Not to mention, the pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots as a model for Victoria’s Secret.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Apr 25, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Jun 7, 2018 at 11:49am PDT