Kate Upton Smolders In Bikini Clip From 2018 Swimsuit Shoot

Kate Upton absolutely torched the internet Wednesday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped a clip from her jaw-dropping shoot for the 2018 issue.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible wearing a pink and red bikini that showed off all curves as she posed on the beach for the Caribbean shoot.

The magazine captioned the stunning post, “KATE. UPTON. Click the link in bio to see all the photos from this insane shoot!” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Nov 28, 2018 at 10:41am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a throwback shot of her rocking a red one-piece swimsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 26, 2018 at 12:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 25, 2018 at 4:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Mar 23, 2018 at 1:11pm PDT

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from the 2018 annual swimsuit issue. To say she looked incredible would be an understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 14, 2018 at 1:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:10am PST