Kate Upton Smolders In Bikini Clip From 2018 Swimsuit Shoot
Kate Upton absolutely torched the internet Wednesday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped a clip from her jaw-dropping shoot for the 2018 issue.
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible wearing a pink and red bikini that showed off all curves as she posed on the beach for the Caribbean shoot.
The magazine captioned the stunning post, “KATE. UPTON. Click the link in bio to see all the photos from this insane shoot!” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a throwback shot of her rocking a red one-piece swimsuit.
Not to mention, a few she’s posted from the 2018 annual swimsuit issue. To say she looked incredible would be an understatement.
