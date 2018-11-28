Sara Underwood Tries To Break The Internet With Spicy Swimsuit Shot

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sara Underwood dropped a nuke on Instagram Wednesday.

The superstar model shared a photo of herself in a revealing swimsuit, and it’s absolutely wild. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this might be the craziest swimsuit photo that I’ve seen in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. I promise that you won’t regret taking a look. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

I absolutely love whenever Underwood shows up with some golden content on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a gander at a few more of her outstanding posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

You Might Not Know About This Model, But Her Instagram Is Insane
Celebrate 2016 With The Hottest Women Of The Year
Tim Tebow Brings Miss Universe Girlfriend Home To Spend Holiday With His Family
This Model Really Hates Wearing Clothes On Instagram