Vita Sidorkina Shows How It’s Done In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Vita Sidorkina showed everyone how it’s done when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a jaw-dropping clip from her 2018 photo shoot.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed in a pink bikini for the shoot in the Caribbean. At one point in the video, she wore a metallic gold string bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The magazine captioned the stunning post,”@vitasidorkina knows how to go with the flow in order to get the PERFECT shot!”  (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

 

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t-miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a snap of her rocking a white bikini:

 

Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her unforgettable appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.

 

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

