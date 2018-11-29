Meet Maxim Magazine’s 2019 Cover Girl Winner

share on facebook tweet this

“Maxim” magazine has named its 2019 cover girl winner, and revealed Thursday that the lucky lady is Janel Tanna.

The model/actress was selected out of 30,000 entrants to be the magazine’s cover winner. Maxim announced the news with a picture on Instagram from her stunning shoot, taken by famed fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

She joins the likes of such beauties as Kate Upton, Jasmine Tookes and Nina Agdal, who have graced the cover of the popular magazine.

The magazine captioned the black-and-white shot,”Meet Maxim Cover Girl 2019 Winner @janeltanna and head over to Maxim.com for an exclusive look at her cover shoot!” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Tanna also shared a handful of pictures from the shoot for the upcoming January/February issue that will hit newsstands in January.

She captioned her post, “I’m a cover girl y’all. @maximmag Cannot thank the amazing team at Maxim enough for this amazing opportunity! What a joy it was to work with such an encouraging and artistically talented team of visionaries.”

“I am beyond grateful to them and all of you!!!!!! Link to sneak peek of interview and stay tuned for Jan 2019 issue,” she added. “Here’s to the dreamers that dream–rocking that film noir vibe as an actress #photographer @gilles_bensimon.”

The contest also helped raise money for Homes for Wounded Warriors organization.

“We are proud of Janel. She has accomplished quite a bit in her career and can now add the esteemed Maxim cover,” Maxim Art & Design Director Guillaume Bruneau explained. “Only a competition such as this can discover enterprising women and in the process we can support a worthy cause that assists American heroes.”

With racy snaps she’s shared with her followers to her red carpet appearances, the cover girl winner’s social media account is definitely pure fire.

