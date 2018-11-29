Jasmine Tookes Wins The Day With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Tookes absolutely won the day Thursday when she posted a jaw-dropping lingerie clip from her appearance in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning in the video as she strutted her stuff on the catwalk wearing little more than a pink lace bustier and matching underwear with a gorgeous set of flower wings.

She captioned the great post, “3 more days.” (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Nov 29, 2018 at 4:37am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is incredible with snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a white bikini. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Appears On Jaw-Dropping Maxim Cover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Nov 9, 2018 at 3:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Sep 17, 2018 at 3:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jul 18, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her past and upcoming appearance in the annual underwear show that will air December 2 on ABC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Oct 29, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Nov 8, 2018 at 3:43pm PST