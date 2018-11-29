Jasmine Tookes Wins The Day With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Clip
Jasmine Tookes absolutely won the day Thursday when she posted a jaw-dropping lingerie clip from her appearance in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning in the video as she strutted her stuff on the catwalk wearing little more than a pink lace bustier and matching underwear with a gorgeous set of flower wings.
She captioned the great post, “3 more days.” (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])
The lingerie model’s social media account is incredible with snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a white bikini. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Appears On Jaw-Dropping Maxim Cover)
Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her past and upcoming appearance in the annual underwear show that will air December 2 on ABC.
