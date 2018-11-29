Josephine Skriver Destroys Instagram With Revealing Photos

David Hookstead | Reporter

Josephine Skriver didn’t hold back with a pair of Instagram photos in a recent post.

The superstar Victoria’s Secret Angel hit her fans with two revealing shots of herself backstage at the fashion show, which will air December 2 on ABC. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

If these photos don’t get your day started off on the right foot, then I really don’t know what to tell you. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at both of them below. I think you’re going to enjoy them. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

Skriver is a fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, and it’s because in large part the fact she is insanely talented. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more of her absolutely outstanding posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

David Hookstead

Reporter

Trending

This Model Loves Showing Almost Everything On Instagram
An Anti-Gun Rapper Wants To Debate A Pro-Gun Rapper. Guess Which One Has Been Arrested For Gun Charges
Kate Upton Smolders In Bikini Clip From 2018 Swimsuit Shoot
These Are The Sexiest Photos Of Georgia Gibbs On The Internet [SLIDESHOW]