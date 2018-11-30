Arianny Celeste Brings The Heat With Pair Of Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Arianny Celeste had herself a day with a pair of recent Instagram snaps.

The superstar UFC octagon girl posted two photos of herself in a tiny bikini, and both are absolutely outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans appeared to agree with my assessment because the photo currently has more than 30,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a glance below. I don’t think you’ll regret it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Nov 29, 2018 at 7:27am PST

It feels like it’s been forever since we saw something this great out of Celeste on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It seemed like she had perhaps dialed it back a little bit. Well, I think it’s now safe to say she’s back to dropping fire. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Nov 27, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Nov 23, 2018 at 12:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Nov 15, 2018 at 2:04pm PST