Kate Bock Smolders In Topless Swimsuit Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Bock brought some serious heat Friday when she posted a topless clip from her 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she strutted around on the beach wearing no top with a thin metallic skirt for the shoot, which was in the Caribbean.

She captioned the stunning video, “SI Swimsuit 2018. They keep on posting new videos and I keep getting throwbacks to the best trip ever!! Can’t wait to be back on the beach!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Nov 30, 2018 at 9:38am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t-miss with unbelievable photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a photo of her wearing a red bikini while at the beach. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Appears On Jaw-Dropping Maxim Cover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Sep 23, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Oct 16, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Sep 5, 2018 at 6:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Aug 22, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her jaw-dropping appearances in the annual swimsuit issue:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT