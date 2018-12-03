Alessandra Ambrosio Dominates The Internet With Bikini Shot
Alessandra Ambrosio pushed the limits on Instagram late Sunday night.
The Brazilian-born model posted a photo of herself wearing a red bikini, and it's awesome.
Naturally, nobody is surprised to see great photos out of Ambrosio. It's how she made a name for herself.
However, it's important to be reminded just how great she is, and that's exactly what this shot accomplished.
View this post on Instagram
I don't know what's wrong with your life if you're not a huge fan of Ambrosio's work. It's outstanding.
Here are a few more of her greatest photos that you can find online.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram