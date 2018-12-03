Barbara Palvin Torches Internet With Bikini Clip From 2019 Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Barbara Palvin absolutely torched the internet Monday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a bikini clip from her fitting for the 2019 photo shoot.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model definitely looked amazing as she rocked a barely there hot pink two-piece suit in a video posted ahead of her photo shoot in Costa Rica for the upcoming issue.

The magazine captioned the stunning video, ” BABS is back! @realbarbarapalvin stuns at her #SISwim 2019 fitting @casachameleonhotels. #casachameleon.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Dec 3, 2018 at 5:02pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a shot from her appearance in the 2018 issue rocking a red bikini while posing on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Nov 12, 2018 at 8:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Oct 16, 2018 at 4:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Aug 22, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on May 6, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

Not to mention, a handful she’s shared from her appearance in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Dec 1, 2018 at 8:47am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Nov 28, 2018 at 6:20pm PST