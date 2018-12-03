Jhenny Andrade Obliterates Instagram With Mind-Blowing Snap

share on facebook tweet this

Jhenny Andrade really pushed the limits on Instagram Monday.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself eating a strawberry while wearing a black bra. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Yes, it’s just as crazy as it sounds. That’s probably why it took no time at all to garner thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, but you might not want to fire this one up while at work. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Dec 3, 2018 at 11:47am PST

There’s a reason why Andrade is so popular on the internet, and it’s not because she has a history of holding back. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s because she loves cranking things up to the highest level possible. Here are a few more examples to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Nov 29, 2018 at 5:27am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Nov 21, 2018 at 5:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Nov 23, 2018 at 3:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Nov 20, 2018 at 8:28pm PST