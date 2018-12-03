Jhenny Andrade Obliterates Instagram With Mind-Blowing Snap
Jhenny Andrade really pushed the limits on Instagram Monday.
The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself eating a strawberry while wearing a black bra.
Yes, it's just as crazy as it sounds. That's probably why it took no time at all to garner thousands of likes.
Give it a look below, but you might not want to fire this one up while at work.
View this post on Instagram
There's a reason why Andrade is so popular on the internet, and it's not because she has a history of holding back.
It's because she loves cranking things up to the highest level possible. Here are a few more examples to enjoy.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram