Gwyneth Paltrow Proves She’s Ageless In Bikini-Clad Magazine Spread

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Gwyneth Paltrow proved she doesn’t age in the slightest when she posted a handful of shots Tuesday on Instagram from her latest photo spread for WSJ magazine.

The 46-year-old actress looked as amazing as ever as she posed for a series of snaps rocking orange-and-white bikini bottoms with a cropped yellow top in the photos taken by photographer Lachlan Bailey for the latest issue. In one snap, she posed wearing a matching white lingerie set.

To say she looked incredible would be an understatement.

She captioned the stunning pictures, “Dear @wsjmag, thank you for the lovely feature, us #goopgang are pretty chuffed. Thank you for recognizing our business and me as a #femalefounder. We are grateful. @lachlanbailey.”  (RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Blown Away [PHOTOS])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

The Marvel star’s social media account is truly can’t miss with unbelievable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her gorgeous red carpet appearances.  (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including the very first cover shot of her magazine Goop, showing her posing topless wearing only a clay mixture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

People Are Claiming Vogue Magazine Over-Edited Images Of This Famous Actress [PHOTOS]
Green Bay Packers Fire Their Coach After Stunning Loss. Here's Who Has Replaced Him
The Ratings Are In For The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, And All We Can Say Is 'Wow'
Charlotte McKinney Stuns Her Fans With Scandalous Bikini Shot