Gwyneth Paltrow Proves She’s Ageless In Bikini-Clad Magazine Spread

Gwyneth Paltrow proved she doesn’t age in the slightest when she posted a handful of shots Tuesday on Instagram from her latest photo spread for WSJ magazine.

The 46-year-old actress looked as amazing as ever as she posed for a series of snaps rocking orange-and-white bikini bottoms with a cropped yellow top in the photos taken by photographer Lachlan Bailey for the latest issue. In one snap, she posed wearing a matching white lingerie set.

To say she looked incredible would be an understatement.

She captioned the stunning pictures, “Dear @wsjmag, thank you for the lovely feature, us #goopgang are pretty chuffed. Thank you for recognizing our business and me as a #femalefounder. We are grateful. @lachlanbailey.” (RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Blown Away [PHOTOS])

The Marvel star’s social media account is truly can’t miss with unbelievable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her gorgeous red carpet appearances. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including the very first cover shot of her magazine Goop, showing her posing topless wearing only a clay mixture.

