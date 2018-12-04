Haley Kalil Lights Up The Internet With Wild Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Haley Kalil came off of the top rope with a recent Instagram post.

The popular model posted a photo of herself in a black bra, and it’s an awesome sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the shot, which has thousands of likes, “Waiting patiently for Postmates to arrive like……” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I don’t know how accurate that is, but this photo is worth you checking out either way. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It has been an absolute joy watching Kalil continue to get more and more popular over the past year. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I guess that’s just bound to happen whenever you’re on the internet firing off missiles. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Nov 30, 2018 at 11:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Nov 28, 2018 at 9:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Nov 8, 2018 at 3:36pm PST