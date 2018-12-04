Lais Ribeiro Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Topless Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Lais Ribeiro hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping topless bikini shot on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning wearing only black-and-white string bikini bottoms and nothing else as she posed for the picture during a trip to Costa Rica.

She didn’t explain what the photo was for and only captioned it using two sun emojis. To say she looked amazing would be an understatement.

We can’t help but wonder if her beach trip might mean that she’s going to be appearing in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, as the magazine has been in the area over the last few days for photo shoots of such beauties as Barbara Palvin for the upcoming issue. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:04pm PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 3, 2018 at 4:42pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 13, 2018 at 8:37pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Oct 26, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Sep 4, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 25, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

Not to mention, a few pictures she’s shared from her appearance in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that aired over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 2, 2018 at 10:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 11, 2018 at 11:05am PST