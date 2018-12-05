Abigail Ratchford Puts Her Bikini Body On Display For The World

share on facebook tweet this

Abigail Ratchford gave her fans a bit of a treat with a recent Instagram post.

The popular model dropped a shot of herself in a yellow bikini late Tuesday night, and it’s a sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, as of this moment, the photo has nearly 100,000 likes, which is just a mind-boggling amount. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Dec 4, 2018 at 5:07pm PST

I don’t know what is wrong with everybody who doesn’t follow Ratchford’s work. It’s simply outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Her Instagram feed is full of outstanding pictures that you’re not going to want to miss. Check out a few more below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Dec 4, 2018 at 8:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Nov 24, 2018 at 6:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Nov 2, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT