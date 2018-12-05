Brittney Palmer Stuns In Red Swimsuit. What Do You Think?

share on facebook tweet this

Brittney Palmer came off the top rope with a recent Instagram post.

Palmer, who is one of the most popular UFC octagon girls in the game, posted a photo of herself wearing a red one-piece swimsuit for her fans to enjoy.

Now, this isn't like any one-piece you're used to seeing. This one is extra scandalous.

Give it a look below. Something tells me that you're all going to like it.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Dec 4, 2018 at 11:26am PST

You know you're always in for a good day whenever Palmer is out here on Instagram dropping bombs. That's something we love here at The Smoke Room.

Here are a few more times the American-born model absolutely dominated the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Nov 30, 2018 at 12:03pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Nov 28, 2018 at 10:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Sep 8, 2018 at 10:16am PDT