Georgia Gibbs Shares Several Naked Photos Of Herself
Georgia Gibbs went all out on Instagram with a post late Tuesday.
The superstar swimsuit model shared four nude photos of herself, and had words of inspiration written on her in some of them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
That probably explains why it took no time at all for the photos to generate thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look at all four of them below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It’s really hard to find many more photos on the internet crazier than those four snaps. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
I think you all might as well enjoy a few more outstanding pictures of Gibbs while you’re here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram