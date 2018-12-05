Olivia Culpo Surprises Fans With Racy Bikini Shot
Olivia Culpo dropped pure fire on Instagram Wednesday with a snap of her rocking little more than a white bikini.
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the shot wearing the two-piece suit taken by famed fashion photographer Yu Tsai.
She didn’t explain much about what the photo was for and only captioned it, “I’m back instafam! I really missed you. Let’s hug.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t-miss with jaw-dropping pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad travels around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a bikini while swimming with sharks.
Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her unforgettable appearance in the 2018 annual swimsuit issue and the upcoming one.
