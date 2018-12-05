Olivia Culpo Surprises Fans With Racy Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo dropped pure fire on Instagram Wednesday with a snap of her rocking little more than a white bikini.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the shot wearing the two-piece suit taken by famed fashion photographer Yu Tsai.

She didn’t explain much about what the photo was for and only captioned it, “I’m back instafam! I really missed you. Let’s hug.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Dec 5, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t-miss with jaw-dropping pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad travels around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a bikini while swimming with sharks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 18, 2018 at 3:30pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 20, 2018 at 5:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 17, 2018 at 9:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 1, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 10, 2018 at 7:46pm PST

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her unforgettable appearance in the 2018 annual swimsuit issue and the upcoming one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 18, 2018 at 7:47pm PST