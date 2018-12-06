Kelly Gale Lights Up Instagram With Scandalous Shot
Kelly Gale shared an outstanding post on Instagram late Wednesday night.
The modeling sensation posted a photo of herself in a black outfit, and it’s a pretty great sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In fact, this might be one of the most stunning pictures we’ve seen out of Gale in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You just have to love Gale’s modeling career. She’s a content gold mine, and I mean that in the best way possible. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more of her absolutely outstanding Instagram photos. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram