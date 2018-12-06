Lindsey Pelas Goes Topless For Maxim. Does The Photo Cross The Line?
Lindsey Pelas dropped a bomb on Instagram Thursday.
Pelas posted a photo of herself topless for a Maxim Italy shoot, and it's one of the craziest photos we've seen in a very long time.
The photo generated over 25,000 likes in under 30 minutes, which is just an absolutely mind-boggling amount of likes.
Give it a look below, and let us know in the comments if you think this one goes too far.
Pelas, who has millions of followers, is known for pushing the limits as far as she can, and the photo above is the latest example.
Here are a few more of the greatest photos she's ever posted.
