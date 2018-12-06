Lindsey Pelas Goes Topless For Maxim. Does The Photo Cross The Line?

share on facebook tweet this

Lindsey Pelas dropped a bomb on Instagram Thursday.

Pelas posted a photo of herself topless for a Maxim Italy shoot, and it’s one of the craziest photos we’ve seen in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The photo generated over 25,000 likes in under 30 minutes, which is just an absolutely mind-boggling amount of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and let us know in the comments if you think this one goes too far. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Dec 6, 2018 at 8:35am PST

Pelas, who has millions of followers, is known for pushing the limits as far as she can, and the photo above is the latest example. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more of the greatest photos she’s ever posted. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Nov 29, 2018 at 11:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Nov 1, 2018 at 5:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Oct 17, 2018 at 9:26am PDT