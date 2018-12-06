Sara Underwood’s Outfit Might Be The Most Scandalous One Ever Worn In A Library

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Underwood’s outfit is unlike anything we’ve ever seen in a library before.

Underwood, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, posted a photo that is relatively tame by her standards. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

However, the photo was taken in a library, and I’m pretty sure this photo is far from appropriate for your casual book reading session. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Dec 6, 2018 at 7:53am PST

I love how Underwood is able to drop scandalous photos no matter where she’s located. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I mean, who saw that coming from inside a library? I know I sure as hell didn’t. Well done, Sara. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Nov 28, 2018 at 6:03am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Nov 6, 2018 at 5:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 27, 2018 at 3:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 27, 2018 at 9:28am PDT