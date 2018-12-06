Sarah Kohan Shares Great Bikini Photo. What Do You Think?

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sarah Kohan had herself a day on Instagram Thursday.

Kohan shared a photo of herself in a black and peach-colored bikini, and it’s impressive. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I don’t know what you’ve all seen today online, but this photo absolutely has to be up near the top. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below, and let me us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on

Kohan just always manages to provide us with outstanding content when it comes to the Instagram game. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Few women are capable of performing at the same level she does. Take a look at a few more insane posts below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Mark Sanchez Addresses His Infamous Butt Fumble In Candid Press Conference. His Reaction Is Must-See
Lindsey Vonn Gives Fans An Update On When They Will See Her 'Race Again'
Star Cowboys Running Back Celebrates TD By Giving To The Salvation Army, NFL Hits Him With 'Ridiculous' Fine
This Model Really Hates Wearing Clothes On Instagram