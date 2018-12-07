Chase Carter Torches Internet With Racy Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Chase Carter absolutely torched the internet Friday after Maxim shared a jaw-dropping lingerie shot from her November/December 2018 magazine spread.

The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed wearing black tights, a garter belt and sheer body suit with a black jacket. The photos were taken by famed photographer Gilles Bensimon.

The picture was captioned, “The sublime Chase Carter photographed by @gilles_bensimon exclusively for Maxim magazine.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots at her bikini-clad vacations around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a few from her stunning photo spread for the magazine’s latest issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

Not to mention a few clips/pics she and swimsuit magazine have shared from her rookie shoot for the 2018 issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Charlie Daniels Warns America: 'Learn From History' Or 'There Will Be Blood On The Streets'
Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima's Career With Victoria's Secret
If There's One Day Of The Year To Listen To 'Give Me One Reason' It's March 30
Tiger Woods Gets Green light To Return To Golf