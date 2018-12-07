Chase Carter Torches Internet With Racy Lingerie Shot
Chase Carter absolutely torched the internet Friday after Maxim shared a jaw-dropping lingerie shot from her November/December 2018 magazine spread.
The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed wearing black tights, a garter belt and sheer body suit with a black jacket. The photos were taken by famed photographer Gilles Bensimon.
The picture was captioned, "The sublime Chase Carter photographed by @gilles_bensimon exclusively for Maxim magazine."
The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots at her bikini-clad vacations around the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a few from her stunning photo spread for the magazine's latest issue.
Not to mention a few clips/pics she and swimsuit magazine have shared from her rookie shoot for the 2018 issue.
