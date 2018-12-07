Chase Carter Torches Internet With Racy Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Chase Carter absolutely torched the internet Friday after Maxim shared a jaw-dropping lingerie shot from her November/December 2018 magazine spread.

The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed wearing black tights, a garter belt and sheer body suit with a black jacket. The photos were taken by famed photographer Gilles Bensimon.

The picture was captioned, “The sublime Chase Carter photographed by @gilles_bensimon exclusively for Maxim magazine.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Dec 7, 2018 at 4:18am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots at her bikini-clad vacations around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a few from her stunning photo spread for the magazine’s latest issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Aug 11, 2018 at 8:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Oct 17, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Oct 16, 2018 at 2:48pm PDT

Not to mention a few clips/pics she and swimsuit magazine have shared from her rookie shoot for the 2018 issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Feb 13, 2018 at 8:23am PST