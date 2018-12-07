Jennifer Aniston Talks Marriage And Kids In Jaw-Dropping Magazine Spread

share on facebook tweet this

Jennifer Aniston made it clear in her latest jaw-dropping magazine spread for Elle magazine that, despite her age and the end of two marriages, she believes there’s time still to start a family.

“My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore,” the 49-year-old actress shared in an interview published Friday from Elle’s January 2019 cover story looking just as stunning as ever. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

“Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear,” she added. “Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.”

Reflecting on the advances of “science,” the “Friends” star talked about whether she still sees having kids in her future, a topic that she’s dealt with before.

“It’s such a shallow lens that people look through,” “The Break-Up” star shared. “It’s the only place to point a finger at me as though it’s my damage—like it’s some sort of a scarlet letter on me that I haven’t yet procreated, or maybe won’t ever procreate.”

“We live in a society that messages women: By this age, you should be married; by this age, you should have children,” she added.”That’s a fairy tale. That’s the mold we’re slowly trying to break out of.”

Aniston continued, “Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don’t know how naturally that comes to me. Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership – how that child comes in…or doesn’t? And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to.”