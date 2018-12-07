Kate Bock Drops Pure Fire In Bikini Clip From Costa Rica
Kate Bock dropped pure fire Thursday in a bikini clip shared on Instagram by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine from Costa Rica.
The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked fantastic rocking a hot pink bikini and revealed that she was ready for her seventh photo shoot with the magazine.
The magazine captioned the video, “@katebock is back for her SEVENTH year with #SISwim, and she’s feeling pretty lucky to start her shoot @lolascostarica! @casachameleonhotels #casachameleon.” (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Appears On Jaw-Dropping Maxim Cover)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with photos from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few she’s shared that really stood out, including a snap of her rocking an army green two-piece suit.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention a few clips/pics she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram