Kendall Jenner Celebrates Hitting 100 Million Followers With Bikini Photos

Kendall Jenner now has 100 million followers on Instagram.

The model and reality television star announced the massive accomplishment Monday by sharing two photos of herself in a revealing bikini.

Think about what a mind-boggling number of people that is. That's more people than the population of most countries on the planet.

I think we know why most people are following her account. It's because of the fire photos she posts.

View this post on Instagram a throwback for all 100M of you! LOVE YOU LOTS. always THANKFUL A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 10, 2018 at 9:45am PST

There are elite modeling talents and then there are the kind of women capable of putting a small continent of followers behind them.

Let's just all hope Kendall Jenner never runs off and decides to start a cult. If she does, she's going to have a pack rolling with her. Let's hope she just sticks to the bikini shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 23, 2018 at 8:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 8, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 28, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT