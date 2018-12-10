Khloé Kardashian Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Khloé Kardashian absolutely torched the internet Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram.

The 34-year-old reality television star surprised fans with a gorgeous black-and-white shot showing her in a white two-piece bikini while lying on the sand with the ocean behind her.

She didn’t explain much about who the photo was for and only captioned it using a lyric from rapper Meek Mill: “‘They’ve been tryna stop the wave, but the wave don’t stop’ Meek.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with great shots she’s shared from her past red carpet appearances, as well as her bikini-clad vacations.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a photo of her rocking a black bikini.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Not to mention one from when she and her sisters dressed up like Victoria’s Secret angels for their Halloween costume, sporting wings and just her underwear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Jim Harbaugh Makes Major Announcement About His Future
Pat Sajak Savages The Golden Globes In Less Than 280 Characters On Twitter
This UFC Octagon Girl Doesn't Appear To Be Wearing A Bra In This Photo
Abigail Ratchford Spends The Weekend In Not Much Clothing