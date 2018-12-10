Khloé Kardashian Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Khloé Kardashian absolutely torched the internet Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram.

The 34-year-old reality television star surprised fans with a gorgeous black-and-white shot showing her in a white two-piece bikini while lying on the sand with the ocean behind her.

She didn’t explain much about who the photo was for and only captioned it using a lyric from rapper Meek Mill: “‘They’ve been tryna stop the wave, but the wave don’t stop’ Meek.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with great shots she’s shared from her past red carpet appearances, as well as her bikini-clad vacations.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a photo of her rocking a black bikini.

Not to mention one from when she and her sisters dressed up like Victoria’s Secret angels for their Halloween costume, sporting wings and just her underwear.