Jasmyn Wilkins Drops Crazy Bikini Shot On Instagram. Does It Go Too Far?

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmyn Wilkins didn’t disappoint anybody with an Instagram post from Monday night.

The rising model posted a shot of herself from her Sports Illustrated shoot, and her bikini couldn’t be much smaller. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You probably think I’m exaggerating a little bit or really just trying to hype up this photo. Trust me, I’m not one bit. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance below. It might be the craziest thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on Dec 10, 2018 at 3:21pm PST

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as close as you can get to the line before rushing past it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Wilkins. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on Nov 16, 2018 at 8:17am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on Oct 23, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on Oct 29, 2018 at 11:41am PDT