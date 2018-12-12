Barbara Fialho Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Barbara Fialho did her best Wednesday to keep bikini season going when she shared a jaw-dropping snap of her rocking a yellow swimsuit on Instagram.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she struck a pose in the colorful two-piece suit while sitting on a swing at the beach.

She didn’t explain much about what the shot was for and only captioned it, “DescansAR AMARelo” which, according to Google Translate, means, “Rest yellow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Dec 12, 2018 at 10:54am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing shots she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including a photo of her posing topless in a great black-and-white picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Nov 5, 2018 at 11:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Aug 26, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Aug 14, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Jun 9, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Nov 19, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Nov 10, 2018 at 9:32am PST