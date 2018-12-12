Haley Kalil Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Black-And-White Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Haley Kalil absolutely smoldered in a black bikini in a jaw-dropping black-and-white shot she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the picture wearing a bandeau two piece number looking definitely ready for the annual swimsuit issue.

She didn’t explain much about who the snap was for and only captioned it, “Hello LA. It’s good to be back.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her various bikini-clad vacations around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including her latest shot rocking nothing except black lace lingerie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Dec 3, 2018 at 1:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Nov 30, 2018 at 11:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Nov 28, 2018 at 9:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Nov 24, 2018 at 8:34pm PST

Not to mention the stunning shots from her rookie appearance in the annual swimsuit issue after she and fellow swimsuit model Camille Kostek won the opportunity to appear in the 2018 and upcoming issue following the magazine’s first ever open-casting call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Nov 8, 2018 at 3:36pm PST