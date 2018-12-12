Nina Agdal Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot From Swimsuit Shoot
Nina Agdal definitely won the day Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot from her appearance in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked stunning as she posed with her back to the camera wearing a black string two-piece suit that left little to the imagination for the shoot in Mexico.
She had a little fun with the great shot, including a caption that read, “My mom would have told me to watch out for splinters had she been there. My dad would have told me to put some clothes on. Oh well @si_swimsuit.”
The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo she posted rocking a red one-piece suit.
Not to mention a handful she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue over the years that never disappoint:
