Romee Strijd Torches The Internet With Stunning Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Romee Strijd did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping shot of herself from the annual lingerie show on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing in the close-up snap of her wearing the metallic colorful lace matching bra and underwear set during her stroll down the catwalk at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

She bemoaned that the show was a whole year away in her caption that read, “Why do we have to wait so long for next year? Missing the @victoriassecret show vibes already! Check out the show on Youtube if you haven’t seen it, link in bio.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Dec 12, 2018 at 2:04pm PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots and her bikini-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one mesmerizing clip of her walking in black lingerie with a green screen behind her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 24, 2018 at 10:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 14, 2018 at 9:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Oct 17, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Aug 15, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

Not to mention a handful she’s posted from her numerous appearances in the annual lingerie show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Sep 18, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 8, 2018 at 3:05pm PST