Frida Aasen Brings The Heat With Red Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen brought some serious heat Thursday when she shared a stunning red bikini shot on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed in the two-piece suit while soaking up the sun and lounging on the beach in a giant hammock.

She didn’t explain much about where the snap was taken and only captioned it with a sun emoji. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Dec 13, 2018 at 9:40am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her various bikini-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including a photo she posted from her patriotic-themed magazine shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 5, 2018 at 10:30am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Oct 21, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jul 25, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jun 28, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

Not to mention a few from her stunning appearance in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Dec 2, 2018 at 8:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 25, 2018 at 11:24am PST