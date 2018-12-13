Frida Aasen Brings The Heat With Red Bikini Shot
Frida Aasen brought some serious heat Thursday when she shared a stunning red bikini shot on Instagram.
The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed in the two-piece suit while soaking up the sun and lounging on the beach in a giant hammock.
She didn’t explain much about where the snap was taken and only captioned it with a sun emoji. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her various bikini-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that really stood out, including a photo she posted from her patriotic-themed magazine shoot.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention a few from her stunning appearance in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram