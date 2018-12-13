Natalie Roser Shocks Everybody With Spicy Bikini Snap

share on facebook tweet this

Natalie Roser gave her fans a bit of a treat with a recent Instagram shot.

The Australian-born model posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bikini, and you don’t want to miss this one at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’m not sure if this will be one of the best pictures you see all day, but I’d be shocked if it wasn’t at least in the consideration. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on Dec 12, 2018 at 11:35am PST

Roser’s ability to light up the internet is truly second to nobody. I’m not even sure how she manages to do it with such consistency. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more great examples of her elite status when it comes to the Instagram game. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on Dec 3, 2018 at 10:02am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on Nov 29, 2018 at 11:58am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on Nov 1, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT